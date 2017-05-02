New York City Commuters Face 44 Days of Amtrak Service Cuts in July and August
Amtrak is anticipating as many as 44 days of limited service this summer for repairs at Pennsylvania Station in a preliminary plan that appears to favor the national passenger railroad's needs over those of a half-million daily New York City commuters. New Jersey Transit and Long Island Rail Road riders jam the station during rush hours.
