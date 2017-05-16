New museum built on historic Lytton c...

New museum built on historic Lytton cultural site

2 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Between 1881 and 1884, as many as 17,000 Chinese men came to B.C. to work as labourers on the Canadian Pacific Railway. History is literally being made - and remade - as the final touches are added to a new cultural museum that recognizes the work and sacrifice of more than 17,000 Chinese labourers who helped build the Canadian Pacific Railway through the Fraser Canyon in B.C. The facility has been built on the grounds of a former Chinese joss house, also known as a temple or shrine.

