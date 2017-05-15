New Game: TS: Sherman Hill
Sherman Hill is a fantastic North American freight route, and now you can be the engineer on your own trains on this great railroad line in Train Simulator. Running 60 miles between Cheyenne and Laramie, Wyoming, the route is well-known for the tough grades which resulted in the Union Pacific Railroad building new heavy freight locomotives to work the line.
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
