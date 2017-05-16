MTA Plans to Speed Up Repairs, Delivery of New Subway Cars
Some changes are coming to the subway system as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority looks to reduce delays and improve service. It calls for upgrading tracks and signals, speeding up response times to sick passengers by adding more EMTs to the system, and streamlining the subway boarding process to load trains faster.
