MTA opens Bike Hub at Hollywood-Vine Station
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority celebrated the grand opening of a new Bike Hub at the Hollywood-Vine Red Line Station May 19. The $560,000, 1,000-square-foot facility is located at 1630 N. Vine St. and is conveniently located in prime ground-floor retail space just around the corner from the Hollywood/Vine subway station. Offering a variety of bicycle-related services, the facility includes parking for 64 bicycles under closed-circuit TV surveillance, secure access, peak-hour staff availability, same-day repairs, accessory sales and bike-related clinics.
