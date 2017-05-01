MTA Fails to Keep Up With Subway Maintenance, Audit Shows
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority routinely delays or skips maintenance on subway station escalators and elevators, according to an investigation by the New York City Comptroller's office. An audit of the MTA's maintenance procedures found that only 20% of machines sampled by the comptroller's office received all of their scheduled maintenance on time, comptroller Scott Stringer said on Monday.
