MTA beefs up staff for cleaning, fixing subways

The agency said Monday it will add more crews to its teams of roving experts who spot-fix equipment and it will replace more tracks with sturdier welded rails. Ronnie Hakim, interim director of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said the six-point blueprint to improve services includes a management shakeup.

