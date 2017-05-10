Maura Garcia to Present Ahwisgvsgo'I Before What Would Crazy Horse do? at KC Rep
Kansas City Repertory Theatre presents the world premiere of a new play by preeminent Native American writer Larissa Fasthorse . FastHorse is dedicated to showcasing other Native American artists in conjunction with presentations of her work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC