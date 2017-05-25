LA Metro Awards Multi-Year Contract for Clean Energya s Redeema
The deal calls for Clean Energy to provide Metro its Redeema brand of RNG, the first renewable and commercially available vehicle fuel made entirely from 100% organic waste. The fueling contract begins with a one-year pilot where Clean Energy will provide Redeem to one of Metro's eleven compressed natural gas stations, which are currently operated and maintained by Clean Energy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC