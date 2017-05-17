KCS to make infrastructure improvements through Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Southern announced today that its subsidiary, The Kansas City Southern Railway Company , is investing approximately $24.6 million in 2017 on construction and improvement projects on its Pittsburg, Heavener and Shreveport Subdivisions.
