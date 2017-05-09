Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake Cut by ING Groep NV
ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 764 shares during the period.
