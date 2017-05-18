Kansas City Southern Invests Money to Improve Railroad Tracks
Kansas City Southern announced a $24.6 million investment to replace cross ties and improve crossings on the railway track between Neosho, Mo., and Blanchard, La. Crews will begin May 30 and work could last up to four months, including projects in Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC