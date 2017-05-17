Health of New CSX Chief in Focus Ahea...

Health of New CSX Chief in Focus Ahead of Compensation Vote

The new chief executive of CSX Corp. said he is able to lead a turnaround of the big U.S. railroad, despite an undisclosed medical condition that requires the 72-year-old to sometimes use an oxygen machine. Hunter Harrison's health has become a critical question for investors and analysts ahead of a vote on June 5, when shareholders will be asked to bless a $84 million payment for the railway maverick.

