Health of New CSX Chief in Focus Ahead of Compensation Vote

The new chief executive of CSX Corp. said he is able to lead a turnaround of the big U.S. railroad, despite an undisclosed medical condition that requires the 72-year-old to sometimes use an oxygen machine. Hunter Harrison's health has become a critical question for investors and analysts ahead of a vote on June 5, when shareholders will be asked to bless a $84 million payment for the railway maverick.

