George Washington Bridge Bus Station reopens
Passengers on Tuesday will find an air-conditioned and heated waiting area, seating for up to 125 customers and gates that comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act. The tunnel between the bus terminal and the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority's A Line station at 175th Street will reopen at a later date.
