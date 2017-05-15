Future of Alaska Railroad Docks & Terminal
Seward's Cruise ship terminal was the site of Tuesday's meeting & will be replaced with a larger structure in the coming 5-10 years. On Tuesday evening, Alaska Railroad staff led by Project Manager Brian Lindamood presented current information about the Railroad's plans to replace and expand the Dale R. Lindsey Cruise Ship terminal and the Alaska Railroad owned docks.
