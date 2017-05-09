Family-Friendly Concert, Kidszone Slated for 7th Annual Maker Faire in Kansas City

Union Station, KCPT and The Bridge have announced a partnership that will introduce a dedicated kidszone and Saturday night concert featuring rhythm and blues musician Anderson East to the 7th Annual Maker Faire Kansas City, June 24 - 25, at Union Station. Both the KCPT kidszone and Saturday night concert are new featured attractions to this year's Faire and will be one of the first events hosted in the spacious, new outdoor Haverty Family Yards.

