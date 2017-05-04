Downed wires, fire cause rail delays near Newark Airport
Downed Amtrak wires and a brush fire in Elizabeth are causing delays on New Jersey Transit trains between Rahway and Newark Liberty International Airport. NJ Transit says trains on the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast lines on Thursday are experiencing 30-minute delays.
