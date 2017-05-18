De Blasio says Cuomo 'should just own up' to subway delays
In press conferences and interviews, Mayor Bill de Blasio often underscores the relatively little-known fact that Gov. Andrew Cuomo, not the mayor, holds the reins of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, thanking reporters who note the point and repeating it with a smile. But he was dead serious Friday, lobbing harsh criticism at the governor for a "fantasy" of shared control during his weekly appearance on WNYC.
