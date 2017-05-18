Cuomo at the controls of the subway a...

Cuomo at the controls of the subway and what he needs to do

Read more: New York Daily News

Thursday and Friday, as temperatures topped 90 - that's 20 degrees above average - the mayor and governor tooled around town in air-conditioned, police-chauffeured SUVs, squabbling about who runs the troubled subways. Their constituents were stuck underground in smoldering stations, as equipment and signal failures across multiple lines and boroughs left hundreds of thousands of people stewing.

