CSX to shut down hump yard at Selkirk

CSX Transportation conductor Tim Jackson, foregound, pulls the pins to physically release the cars from each other as the cars reach the top of the hump at the CSX "hump yard" in Selkirk, N.Y. on Tuesday Dec. 23, 2003. In the backgound is the receiving yard were the cars enter the yard, and then are pushed up the hill to be sorted and sent down into the class yard.

