CSX to shut down hump yard at Selkirk
CSX Transportation conductor Tim Jackson, foregound, pulls the pins to physically release the cars from each other as the cars reach the top of the hump at the CSX "hump yard" in Selkirk, N.Y. on Tuesday Dec. 23, 2003. In the backgound is the receiving yard were the cars enter the yard, and then are pushed up the hill to be sorted and sent down into the class yard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC