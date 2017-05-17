CSX investors worry about CEO Harriso...

CSX investors worry about CEO Harrison's health ahead of payment vote

Read more: Seeking Alpha

New CSX Corp. CEO Hunter Harrison says he is able to lead a turnaround at the railroad, despite an undisclosed medical condition that requires the 72-year-old to sometimes use an oxygen machine. "I'm having a ball and I'm running on so much adrenaline that no one can stop me... Judge me by my performance," Harrison tells WSJ in an interview.

Chicago, IL

