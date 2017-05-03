CSX Again Named a Best Corporate Citizen
CSX Corporation recently was named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine's list of Best Corporate Citizens for 2017. The company ranked 55th in its fifth appearance on the list and was the only railroad within the top 100.
