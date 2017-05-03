CP rolls out 60-foot intermodal unit

CALGARY, Alberta - Canadian Pacific and Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited announced today the deployment of North America's first 60-foot intermodal container for use by the retailer. The 60-foot container, which was developed by Canadian Tire team in close collaboration with CP, will serve as an intermodal solution to increase productivity and efficiency.

