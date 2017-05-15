CP Rail, TCRC-Maintenance of Way Employees reach tentative 5-year agreement

CALGARY, Alberta - Canadian Pacific and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance of Way Employees Division today announced they have reached a tentative five-year agreement. "We have been working collaboratively and proactively with the TCRC-MWED leadership on a deal that makes sense for both sides and provides stability over the long-term," said CP's President and CEO Keith Creel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.