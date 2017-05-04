CP focuses on better employee relations

The top executive at Canadian Pacific Railway says he is committed to building a stronger relationship with railway employees.a © In an April 19 conference call with investors, president Keith Creel acknowledged that relations with the company's unionized workers have suffered over the past few years as the company has taken steps to lower operating costs and increase efficiencies.a © Creel's comments coincided with a new five-year labour agreement that was recently ratified by the United Steelworkers union.a © "So part of my focus has been to reconnect with our employees and also to reconnect with our labour unions to ensure the things that we maybe didn't get right in the past, we can get right as we move forward."

