County Road 32A to be closed May 15-23

County Road 32A from County Road 105 to the Interstate 80 westbound ramp intersection will be closed from Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 23, due to Union Pacific Railroad repair work at the rail crossing. Warning signs will be placed on County Road 32A just east of the Mace Boulevard intersection and on County Road 32B near the Interstate 80 westbound ramp intersection.

