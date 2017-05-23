County commissioners approve railroad crossing closings agreement

An agreement between Barrow County and CSX Transportation to close three public railroad crossings as a condition for a new crossing at Ed Hogan Road opening is now official. Under the agreement approved unanimously by the Barrow Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, the crossings at Cosby Road/Airport Road and a crossing at Bird Hammond Road which closed in 2008 will count as two of the three CSX-required closings, and the crossing at Deer Run Trail will be closed after the phase 1 overpass of the future West Winder Bypass opens.

