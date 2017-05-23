County commissioners approve railroad...

County commissioners approve railroad crossing closings agreement

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Barrow County News

An agreement between Barrow County and CSX Transportation to close three public railroad crossings as a condition for a new crossing at Ed Hogan Road opening is now official. Under the agreement approved unanimously by the Barrow Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, the crossings at Cosby Road/Airport Road and a crossing at Bird Hammond Road which closed in 2008 will count as two of the three CSX-required closings, and the crossing at Deer Run Trail will be closed after the phase 1 overpass of the future West Winder Bypass opens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Barrow County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station... Apr '17 CodeTalker 1
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr '17 Liteone 1
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr '17 John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar '17 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar '17 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar '17 Thomas 1
News CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu... Mar '17 Thomas 1
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,031 • Total comments across all topics: 281,255,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC