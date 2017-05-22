Cook Co. team recovers Villa Park tee...

Cook Co. team recovers Villa Park teen from Des Plaines River

8 hrs ago Read more: The Legal Record

After six days of searching, the body of 16-year-old Cameron Sanders of Villa Park was recovered from the Des Plaines River May 18 about 150 yards from where he and two other teens jumped off a railway trestle into the water. But Cameron's mother and family members were frustrated by first responders' dwindling recovery efforts in the days following the boy's evening disappearance May 13. A teen's phone video showed Sanders entering the water and being pulled under by the current.

