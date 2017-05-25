City staff to lobby CP and CN to share rail lines in London
Discussions on how to solve the Talbot Street bridge 'truck can opener' dilemma have morphed into a push to possibly change the way Canadian Pacific Railway trains run through London. City staff have already said moving the tracks would be too expensive, but the civic works committee is now asking them to appeal to CP and Canadian National Railway to share rail lines that already exist within the city.
