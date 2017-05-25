City Council opposes bill to alter ma...

City Council opposes bill to alter makeup of MTA board

2 hrs ago

The City Council unanimously opposed a state Senate bill May 19 that would drastically overhaul the governing board of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The bill is Sen. Tony Mendoza's third attempt in two years to overhaul the board of the county's transit agency and increase the representation of cities in areas outside the city of Los Angeles.

Chicago, IL

