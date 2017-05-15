City Council Discusses RR Crossings, ...

City Council Discusses RR Crossings, Outdoor Dining

Two items not on the Warsaw City Council's agenda but discussed Monday night were railroad crossings and outdoor dining rules. Mayor Joe Thallemer said a group of railroad employees with Norfolk Southern are coming through Warsaw this week to replace railroad ties and resurface the crossings.

