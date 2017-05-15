City Council Discusses RR Crossings, Outdoor Dining
Two items not on the Warsaw City Council's agenda but discussed Monday night were railroad crossings and outdoor dining rules. Mayor Joe Thallemer said a group of railroad employees with Norfolk Southern are coming through Warsaw this week to replace railroad ties and resurface the crossings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC