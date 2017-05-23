Christie: Most riders will be spared ...

Christie: Most riders will be spared from Penn Station work

18 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says an agreement has been reached between New Jersey Transit and Amtrak that will limit the effect on commuters from this summer's planned work at New York's Penn Station. Christie said Tuesday that only the Morris and Essex Line's Midtown Direct service will be affected by the work from July through Labor Day.

