Christie: Most riders will be spared from Penn Station work
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says an agreement has been reached between New Jersey Transit and Amtrak that will limit the effect on commuters from this summer's planned work at New York's Penn Station. Christie said Tuesday that only the Morris and Essex Line's Midtown Direct service will be affected by the work from July through Labor Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC