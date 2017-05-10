Canadian Pacific Railway wins say-on-pay vote at Calgary shareholders meeting
Canadian Pacific Railway CEO Keith Creel says a 71 per cent vote in favour of his company's approach to executive compensation isn't good enough, but predicts it will improve next year. CP Rail's executive pay plan was voted down in 2016 in a so-called "say-on-pay" vote, but shareholders passed a similar motion at this year's annual general meeting in Calgary on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC