Canadian Pacific Railway wins say-on-pay vote at Calgary shareholders meeting

Canadian Pacific Railway CEO Keith Creel says a 71 per cent vote in favour of his company's approach to executive compensation isn't good enough, but predicts it will improve next year. CP Rail's executive pay plan was voted down in 2016 in a so-called "say-on-pay" vote, but shareholders passed a similar motion at this year's annual general meeting in Calgary on Wednesday.

