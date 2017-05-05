Canadian National Railway Reports Rec...

Canadian National Railway Reports Record Volumes, but 2 Important Things Bear Watching

13 hrs ago

CN reported highest-ever quarterly volumes and revenue, increased market share, and double-digit profit growth. But a major product it ships may be at risk, and higher fuel prices will increase operating expenses.

