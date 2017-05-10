Bullish on Canadian Pacific Railway

Bullish on Canadian Pacific Railway

19 hrs ago Read more: Globe and Mail

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. built a large, bullish "W" formation in 2016 , had a breakout from this bullish technical pattern and then settled in a horizontal trading range mostly between $188 and $207 for almost one year . The recent rise above the top of this range signalled a breakout and the start of a new major up-leg .

