Buffett Says Driverless Vehicles Are Good For The World, But Bad For His Bottom Line
Warren Buffett had to laugh when he was asked whether driverless vehicles would hurt or help his GEICO insurance company and his Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC railroad holdings. "I would say driverless trucks are a lot more of a threat than an opportunity to the Burlington Northern," he chuckled during a talk Saturday at his Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Shareholders Meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC