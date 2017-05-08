Buffett Says Driverless Vehicles Are ...

Buffett Says Driverless Vehicles Are Good For The World, But Bad For His Bottom Line

Warren Buffett had to laugh when he was asked whether driverless vehicles would hurt or help his GEICO insurance company and his Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC railroad holdings. "I would say driverless trucks are a lot more of a threat than an opportunity to the Burlington Northern," he chuckled during a talk Saturday at his Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Shareholders Meeting.

