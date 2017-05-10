Barrow County, CSX reach agreement on...

Barrow County, CSX reach agreement on railroad crossing closures

After nearly two months of discussions, Barrow County and CSX Transportation officials have reached an agreement on the required closing of three public railroad crossings ahead of the opening of the new Ed Hogan crossing this summer. Under the agreement, the seldom-used crossing at Cosby Road/Airport Road and Atlanta Highway, east of Winder, would be closed immediately; the Deer Run Trail crossing, west of Winder, would be delayed until completion of the West Winder Bypass phase 1 overpass ; and a closure on the west end of Bird Hammond Road that occurred in 2014 would be counted as the third.

