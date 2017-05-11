Bank of Montreal Can Sells 30,490 Sha...

Bank of Montreal Can Sells 30,490 Shares of Kansas City Southern

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,509 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 30,490 shares during the period.

