Andover, NJ Transit officials will continue train station talks

It looks as though there may still be some delays for passengers hoping to board the train from an Andover Township station. After a recent push for answers about the holdup of the project, however, Mayor Tom Walsh said that the Lackawanna Cutoff Restoration Project may soon be gathering steam.

