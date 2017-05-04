Amtrak Needs $38 Billion for Northeast Corridor Repairs
The busiest U.S. passenger rail route needs $38 billion to stay in good working order, a 36 percent jump over the estimate just a year ago, according to a group that oversees the Northeast Corridor. Though Amtrak and the regional railroads that use its tracks have pledged $3.3 billion for infrastructure over five years, that won't go toward the backlog of projects needed to refurbish signals and power systems, replace bridges and build a new Hudson River tunnel connecting New York and New Jersey, according to a five-year capital-investment plan released Thursday by the Northeast Corridor Commission.
