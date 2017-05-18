Amtrak Could Reroute Some Trains to G...

Amtrak Could Reroute Some Trains to Grand Central This Summer

The move would free up track space for Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit as Amtrak does critical repairs at Penn Station. Amtrak plans to do weekday track work over a pair of stretches in July and August as it looks to speed up the renovations.

