With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski will again explore Alaska-Canada rail link

14 hrs ago

Former Gov. Frank Murkowski is exploring the creation of a rail connection between Alaska and Canada, an unrealized priority left over from his time in the state's highest office more than a decade ago. A contract between Murkowski and Gov. Bill Walker's office says Murkowski will serve as Walker's "special envoy" and "perform services related to establishing a rail connection between Alaska and the Canadian rail system."

