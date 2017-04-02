With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski will again explore Alaska-Canada rail link
Former Gov. Frank Murkowski is exploring the creation of a rail connection between Alaska and Canada, an unrealized priority left over from his time in the state's highest office more than a decade ago. A contract between Murkowski and Gov. Bill Walker's office says Murkowski will serve as Walker's "special envoy" and "perform services related to establishing a rail connection between Alaska and the Canadian rail system."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar 29
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|25
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|Feb '17
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC