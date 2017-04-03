Why It May Be Time To Hop Aboard The Rail Sector Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
According to UBS, now may be an opportune time to jump into the rail sector ahead of first-quarter earnings releases of several of the top players this month. "Rail volumes have generally been better than expected in Q1 with CNI, NSC, and KSU realizing stronger volume growth while the mix appears supportive for CSX and UNP," said UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz.
