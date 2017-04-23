Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13.
