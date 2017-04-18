Verrazano Bridge might return to two-way tolling
Local congressman Dan Donovan thinks it's high time that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority considers reinstating a two-way toll on the Verrazano Bridge. A 1986 federal transportation bill from then-Congressman Guy Molinari is the reason why the bridge is currently a one-way toll in the first place, with Molinari nixing tolls on one side to placate residents who complained about pollution from the toll plaza as well as an attempt to alleviate traffic into Brooklyn.
