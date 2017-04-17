Upgraded Train Arrivals Information D...

Upgraded Train Arrivals Information Debuts in NYC Subways

Read more: Mass Transit

As part of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's continuous efforts to improve the journey for its millions of daily customers, a new service released this week provides real-time subway train arrival information on MTA On the Go interactive kiosks located in stations across the city. As part of a public-private partnership with the MTA / NYC Transit, Intersection is deploying its custom-built TAP service for a new and improved Train Arrival Board on their On the Go kiosks.

