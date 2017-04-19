Union Pacific, Austin police team up to teach about railroad dangers
When a Crockett High School senior was hit by a train last month , Union Pacific told KXAN they'd seen several similar incidents within two miles over the last year. To keep other people away from the tracks, Union Pacific police and Austin police teamed up Wednesday to teach people about railroad dangers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr 5
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar 29
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|25
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC