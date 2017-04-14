Train derailment at Penn Station affects next day's commute
Amtrak officials said they expect full service to resume along the busy Northeast Corridor on Friday, four days after a commuter train derailed , causing massive delays at New York's Pennsylvania station, the nation's busiest. Train service into New York City remains disrupted after transit officials say Amtrak didn't complete work on damaged rails at Penn Station on time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr 5
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar 29
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|25
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC