Train delays likely this summer over work at Penn Station

Rail travelers who have endured major disruptions recently at the nation's busiest rail station are likely to see more delays this summer because New York's Penn Station is in dire need of repair work, Amtrak officials said Thursday. Work on tracks and signals will begin in May and continue through the summer, Amtrak CEO Wick Moorman said.

