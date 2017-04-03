So many meetings, so little time
That's because there are not one, not two, but three public meetings and events happening April 6 - all at the same time. The night's events range in theme from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's first progress report on their cost study for building a greenway on the Hudson River in Riverdale, to city council candidates seeking an endorsement from the Benjamin Franklin Reform Democratic Club, to Councilman Andrew Cohen's visit with the Riverdale Nature Preservancy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Riverdale Press.
Add your comments below
